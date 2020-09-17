Netizens furious with Kangana Ranaut for calling Urmila Matondkar soft porn star

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut has been making news. The actress has gotten herself into another controversy by calling Urmila Matondkar a 'soft-porn' star. In an interaction with Times Now, Kangana made this remark while slamming Urmila for allegedly giving out a derogatory interview against her. However, this remark of hers has not gone down well with netizens.

Also read Madhuri’s expressions, Govinda’s comedy, Sunny Deol’s action and Big-B’s style- 90’s Bollywood films had it all

On social media, people are slamming her for it. A netizen wrote, "#KanganaRanaut calls #UrmilaMatondkar 'Soft Porn Star'. Imagine what if someone have said the same thing to #KanganaRanaut on National TV Channel. Although I'll never wish someone to say this to anyone." Another one stated, "Urmila Matondkar is a soft-porn star?! Kangana is losing her credibility!"

Another netizen wrote, "Kangana you have just came in @UrmilaMatondkar is my school-college time crush. I love and respect you too @KanganaTeam but you being right one time does not mean everytime you are right. Language is the key."

Kangana had said, "Even Urmila, she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant. But she isn’t known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket?"

Also read Hope media will show restraint: Delhi HC on Rakul Preet's plea

Credits: SpotboyE