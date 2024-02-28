Netizens Hail the teaser of 'Crew' say, "These 3 Beautiful ladies are definitely gonna make us laugh out loudly in theatres

MUMBAI: The recent release of the biggest and coolest teaser for 'Crew' has sparked an incredible response from audiences everywhere. Offering a tantalizing glimpse into the vibrant and entertaining world of this commercial family film, the teaser showcased the dynamic trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon in captivating new roles. Within just 24 hours of its debut, the teaser skyrocketed to the number one trending spot on YouTube, setting social media ablaze with anticipation.

The teaser for 'Crew' has garnered immense love from netizens, who are eagerly anticipating the release of the trailer. Their excitement and anticipation towards the trailer's release are palpable, reflecting the buzz and anticipation surrounding the film. In addition to expressing their enthusiasm through memes, netizens have also been actively sharing their reactions across social media platforms. From expressing anticipation for the trailer to discussing their expectations for the film, netizens' reactions have added to the overall excitement and fervor surrounding 'Crew'.

#Crew teaser is out and man this is epic so much comedy and drama kriti, tabu and bebo three of them really slayed here loved every minute of it this is going to be super hot#KritiSanon #Tabu || #KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/71jzZ5taCZ — kashish (@cinevarunn)February 24, 2024

Scheduled for a theatrical release on March 29, 2024, 'Crew' promises to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience that will leave audiences clamoring for more. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, 'Crew' is directed by Rajesh Krishnan.



