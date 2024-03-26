Netizens hail the teaser of Suriya starrer 'Kanguva', saying, "Kanguva looks like a very wild story"

Kanguva

MUMBAI: Ever since Studio Green and Suriya Sivakumar unveiled the teaser of the magnum opus and much-awaited 'Kanguva, it has taken social media by storm. The extraordinary teaser has made the nation go gaga over it, and from the industry to the fans, everyone is buzzing about it. The glimpse of superstar Suriya as the Mighty Warrior and Bobby Deol as the antagonist has piqued the excitement to a sky-high level. 

The Kanguva world is gaining popularity for all legitimate purposes. It captures the enormous battle between Bobby and Suriya's characters brilliantly. Bobby's antagonistic appearance contrasts sharply with Suriya's fierce and courageous appearance as a warrior leading an army. Action, violence, and drama abound in the teaser. There is a compelling plot in every scene that will keep you interested. The Kanguva sizzle preview was definitely worth the wait!

A social media user wrote, "Gallant
Ruthless
Ferocious
#KanguvaSizzle #Kanguva
@Suriya_offl"

Another user wrote, 

"#KanguvaSizzle is massive in every frame. #Kanguva Looks like a very wild story!

@Suriya_offl
@thedeol"

Another social media user praised the film's frame and wrote,
"Believe Me These Frames Are From A Siruthai Siva Movie #Kanguva"

An excited netizen wrote,
"First 1000cr Tamil Movie sure
@Suriya_offl
! #Kanguva"

Another user wrote, 
"Frames #Kanguva
@Suriya_offl"

The highly anticipated film's teaser has given fans more than they could have ever imagined. In the stunning 50-second teaser, The action scenes look like a memorable cinematic experience. The fantastic teaser offers us a glimpse inside the film's larger-than-life universe.

It also introduces the world to director Siva's vision, which he has built on an unprecedented scale thanks to Studio Green's unwavering backing. Together, they gave the project a global feel and elevated it to the level of Hollywood. Studio Green K.E. Gnanavel Raja holds a prominent stature in the world of the South Indian film industry for churning out many blockbuster hits in the last 16 years, including films like the ‘Singam’ series, ‘Paruthi Veeran’, ‘Siruthai’, ‘Komban’, ‘Naan Mahan Alla’, ‘Madras’, 'Teddy', and recently ‘Pathu Thala’.

Kanguva promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and a musical score by ‘Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe in early 2024.

