Netizens hailed the hard-hitting teaser of ‘The Sabarmati Report’, saying, "It's rare to come across such compelling storytelling."

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 19:32
movie_image: 
Sabarmati

MUMBAI: Impactful, hard-hitting, and gritty, the teaser of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ has been released and has indeed left an indistinct mark on the minds of the audience. Giving a short glimpse of the incident which took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of 27th February 2002, near the Godhra railway station in the Indian state of Gujarat, the teaser left the audience to see more of it. This has made the netizens take social media by storm with their praising comments. 

Ever since the teaser of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ was released, the netzines have been raving about the impactful story. Here's how they expressed their reviews on social media. 

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The film will be released on 3rd May 2024.
 

The Sabarmati Report Sabarmati Express Godhra railway station Balaji Motion Pictures Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents A Vikir Films Production Vikrant Massey Raashii Khanna Ridhi Dogra Ranjan Chandel Shobha Kapoor Ektaa R Kapoor Amul V Mohan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 19:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Gaurav Dubey and Siddharth Sagar Steal the Show with Hilarious 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Inspired Comedy Performance on 'Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge'!
MUMBAI: This Saturday, get ready to embark on a laughter-filled journey with Sony Entertainment Television's comedy...
From PM Narendra Modi, Tripur CM Manik Saha to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Popular dignitaries who showered praise on Yami Gautam's stellar performance in Article 370
MUMBAI: Article 370, starring Yami Gautam, has created waves across the nation with its compelling narrative on the...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum actress Gayatri Gauri shares MUST-WATCH nostalgic video of her theatre days with Rakesh Bedi
MUMBAI: Gayatri Gauri is a well known face in the world of television. She has been part of Tv shows like Hum Rahein Na...
Netizens hailed the hard-hitting teaser of ‘The Sabarmati Report’, saying, "It's rare to come across such compelling storytelling."
MUMBAI: Impactful, hard-hitting, and gritty, the teaser of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ has been released and has indeed left...
Celebrating 22 Years Of ‘Aadi’: 5 Reasons To Watch This NTR Jr Movie
MUMBAI: Man of Masses NTR Jr's power-packed performance and a gripping storyline in the movie ‘Aadi’ completes a...
From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Ram Charan's Leading Ladies - Who's Next in Line for #RC17?
MUMBAI: As Global Star Ram Charan gears up for his highly anticipated projects in 2024, including the upcoming...
Recent Stories
Yami
From PM Narendra Modi, Tripur CM Manik Saha to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Popular dignitaries who showered praise on Yami Gautam's stellar performance in Article 370
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Yami
From PM Narendra Modi, Tripur CM Manik Saha to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Popular dignitaries who showered praise on Yami Gautam's stellar performance in Article 370
NTR
Celebrating 22 Years Of ‘Aadi’: 5 Reasons To Watch This NTR Jr Movie
Janhvi
From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Ram Charan's Leading Ladies - Who's Next in Line for #RC17?
Naveen
Chhichhore star Naveen Polishetty faces an accident in the US
Akshaye
Here's what Akshaye Khanna is upto nowadays, take a look
Anushka
Anushka Sharma makes her first appearance on Instagram after the birth of her son, Akaay