Netizens Hails the Biggest track of the year 'Naina' By Diljit Dosanjh Ft. Badshah from 'Crew', Says, "Naina hits the bullseye…

MUMBAI: The first song 'Naina' from the much-awaited 'Crew' has been released and in no time it took over social media by storm. The track indeed arrived as the biggest track of the year and features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, who are looking extremely hot and ravishing. Having given some of the biggest chartbusters, the duo of Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah has come back for the song, and they are rocking again. As soon as the song was released, it made its distinct place in the hearts of the audience who couldn't help but praise the groovy track on their social media. The netizens are constantly praising the song.

People are absolutely enamored with the expressions, beats, and overall vibe of the latest track 'Naina' by Diljit Dosanjh featuring Badshah from 'Crew'. The rap by Badshah has struck a chord with listeners, infusing the song with an extra dose of energy and swagger. Moreover, the chemistry between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh has captivated audiences, with many praising their on-screen pairing. Additionally, the song has already started gaining traction on Instagram reels, with users incorporating it into their videos, further amplifying its popularity and reach across social media platforms.

From praising the three queens, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, to calling it a really hot song, the netizens are praising the song 'Naina' from 'Crew'. Here's how the netizens have reacted.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024.