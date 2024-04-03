Netizens praise Sara Ali Khan’s riveting performance in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ – terms it as “finest craft of her career till date”!

MUMBAI : Ever since the trailer of Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan,’ has been launched, the actress has been receiving overwhelming response from the audience, industry and critics alike who couldn’t stop raving about Sara’s maturity and conviction to portray the role of a freedom fighter.

Playing a freedom fighter requires a nuanced understanding of the historical context, and Sara appears to embrace this challenge with grace and sophistication. Her portrayal in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ suggests a commitment to honouring the legacy of those who fought for the nation’s freedom. Such has been the response to the trailer, that netizens flooded Sara’s social media account showering their love and best wishes.

Praising Sara Ali Khan, a user wrote:

“What a trailer… Awesome one #SaraAliKhan looking amazing”

Revealing about her character, a user mentioned:

“She’s coming as Usha to show us all what an actor she is @SaraAliKhan show them girl!”

She's coming as Usha to show us all what an actor she is @SaraAliKhan show them girl!!#SaraAliKhan #AeWatanMereWatan pic.twitter.com/007GsBoVnn — D (@manifestingal) March 4, 2024

Talking about her performance, a social media user said,

“Soo Proud Of You Sara! Just from the trailer itself I can say, this is the finest craft of your career till date. The script choice to the portrayal, you owned it girl!! The dialogue delivery truly sent chills and trills down my spine!”

Soo Proud Of You Sara! just from the trailer itself I can say, this is the finest craft of your career till date.

the script choice to the portrayal, you owned it girl!!

THE DIALOGUE DELIVERY, TRULY SENT CHILLS AND TRILLS DOWN MY SPINE!#SaraAliKhan #AeWatanMereWatan pic.twitter.com/0LGFzdv9Ak — sakt` (@SarTikFied) March 4, 2024

Another social media user mentioned,

“The intensity, the voice, the expressions, the thrills, I’m all seated, I’m all sold!!!”

A die-hard fan of Sara commented,

“Sara slayed it sara ka sara like love how she is growing as a performer”

Sara slayed it sara ka sara like love how she is growing as a performer #SaraAliKhan https://t.co/wVRyYWwNR0 — Nidz Sid (@lomlmishti) March 4, 2024

Another fan praised Sara,

“She's so damn good ... she's improved leaps and bounds and it's visible”

Another user wrote,

“SaraAliKhan looks so so promising with this role”

Among the younger generation of actors, Sara proves to be a shining example, showcasing brilliant maturity and a profound understanding to be able to portray the role of a freedom fighter, bringing historical narratives to life. The trailer offers a glimpse into Sara’s compelling performance, where her presence commands attention. From intense expressions to powerful dialogue delivery, Sara encapsulates the spirit of a fearless and determined character, standing tall in the fight for independence.

Apart from ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, Sara will also be seen next in ‘Metro In Dino’ & ‘Murder Mubarak’.