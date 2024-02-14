Netizens React! Arjun Kapoor’s first look from Singham Again builds up high hopes as audience expresses their excitement

MUMBAI: Everyone who has watched Sooryavanshi, would be aware that at the end of the film, Rohit Shetty gave a hint that he is all set to bring the third instalment of Singham with Ajay Devgn. Later, the film was officially announced as Singham Again.

Also read - Wow! Here is the first look of Arjun Kapoor from Singham Again, he is looking Deadly as ever

Both Singham and Singham Returns, were super hit movies at the box office. While Singham starred Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, Singham Returns featured Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Ajay Devgn.

Now, there are a lot of revelations happening from the side of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty.

Up until now, we have seen Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar’s look from the upcoming movie Singham Again as it was all posted on Ajay Devgn’s Instagram profile.

With every detail being revealed slowly, the bar of excitement is rising and this time, Ajay Devgn has once again raised the bar of excitement with another revelation.

That’s right! Ajay Devgn just revealed the first look of Arjun Kapoor who is going to play the villain in the upcoming movie. While a lot of us have seen Arjun in Ishaqzaade, Pinky Faraar and Aurangzeb, now we can’t wait to watch him once again Singham Again as this time he is going to play a proper villain role. It seems that this movie will revive Arjun Kapoor’s career for sure.

The audience can’t keep and have expressed their views online so let’s take a look at the comments below:

As we can see in the comments where there are some who doubt the decision of casting Arjun Kapoor in the movie and some others who think that it’s going to be great seeing Arjun Kapoor in the movie playing a negative role.

Also read - Wow! Here is the first look of Arjun Kapoor from Singham Again, he is looking Deadly as ever

What do you think about Arjun Kapoor playing the negative role in the upcoming movie Singham Again? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.