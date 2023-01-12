Netizens React! “A befitting tribute to the legendary & Only Field Marshal of India #SamBahadur” – Netizens are in love with Sam Bahadur, check out the reviews for the movie

MUMBAI: One of the most eagerly awaited biopics of the year is Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vicky Kaushal as former Indian Army commander Sam Manekshaw. The film, which was filmed over the course of the previous two years in a number of actual locations, has garnered positive reviews for its depiction of the lives of notable officers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra both have important roles in the film.

While the poster, trailer and Vicky Kaushal’s first look as Sam Manekshaw in the movie looked promising, the audience is all curious to see what Meghna Gulzar has to offer us this time.

Well, the time has come and the wait is over as the movie has been released today. There was a lot of buzz about the movie releasing the same day as the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

The audience was surely confused and divided but it seems the audience in the end made their decision. Now, the movie is getting some amazing reviews and so we are here with the reviews and reactions of the netizens for the movie Sam Bahadur.

Let’s take a look at how the netizens have reacted to the movie, below:

Brilliant movie #SamBahadur

A must watch ! @vickykaushal09from first frame to the last sank in the role - outstanding acting

Thankyou @pallavictfor this treat

Must watch in theatres pic.twitter.com/4arye2zlhX

—ExtraSpiceAni (@ShrivastavAni) December1, 2023

#SamBahadur:



An exceptional film thatskillfully narrates the legendary life of Sam Manekshaw. The intricatescreenplay, impactful dialogues specially in Second half, the BGM and #VickyKaushal'sphenomenal performance make it an outstanding biopic, setting a high… pic.twitter.com/o7KPLWPQ5Z

—CineHub (@Its_CineHub) December1, 2023

1st half of #SamBahadur..tooooooo Good . TOOOOO GOOOD .Excellent VICKYYYYYY ....THE ACTOR U R. #VickyKaushal

—Sasi (@SasiVicky_09) December1, 2023

#SamBahadurReview- Masterpiece



The Storyline is brilliant and fantastic, ButThe One Man Army #VickyKaushalis steal the show, his Supermecy is blowing the mind, Direction is Top level,And Acting of all Actors is literally amazing ️



Overall A good movie #SamBahadurpic.twitter.com/Zohmduevhu

—Filmy Kat (@CircuitBha13864) December1, 2023

#SamBahadur@vickykaushal09

Nice movie sir pic.twitter.com/ujlfhf8tHZ

—Ajay kumar maurya (@architect_aj90) December1, 2023

This guy called Indira Gandhi"Sweety".

Nehru cried on his Shoulders!

Ifhe would have been with Pak during the 1965 war , Pak would havewon!



A befitting tribute to the legendary & OnlyField Marshal of India #SamBahadur.@vickykaushal09portrays Sam Manekshaw like a Pro!! pic.twitter.com/CCHMzvGmZZ

—Vinod Lion (@vinodfex) November30, 2023

As we can see in the reviews and reactions above, the audience have really loved the movie and especially Vicky Kaushal’s performance and portrayal as Sam Manekshaw.

What do you think about the movie Sam Bahadur? Have you watched it yet? Tell us your review in the comment section below.

