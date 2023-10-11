Netizens take over social media for Salman Khan's Tiger 3 release on the big screen

Salman Khan fans expressed their excitement to watch Tiger 3 in the theaters
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 13:25
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is going to arrive on the big screen this Diwali and everyone is eagerly excited for the same. The effect of the superstar's stardom has indeed been witnessed with the film's amazing advance booking guaranteeing it to book the record-breaking Diwali opening day collection figures. This is a true testament to film's buzz around the corners that is constantly rising at a fever pitch. As the trailer and the action-packed clips from the film are constantly pushing the audience's excitement, it has now started to take social media by storm with a flood of fans expressing their excitement for its release. 

Here's how netizens took over social media by expressing their excitement for the release of Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

 

The hugely anticipated Tiger 3 features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Riddhi Dogra. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, will be released in cinemas on November 12th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Salman Khan Tiger 3 Katrina Kaif Emraan Hashmi Maneesh Sharma
Hilarious! Check out the hilarious reactions on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif latest Diwali picture
MUMBAI : Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are no doubt one of the most loved on screen jodis, we have seen and loved these...
