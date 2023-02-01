New onscreen jodis moviegoers are excited to watch in 2023 

MUMBAI: In 2022, we got to see many new jodis in films like Kartik Aaryan- Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor-Mruna Thakur and others. While some impressed the audience with their chemistry, some failed to make a mark as an onscreen pair.

Now, in 2023 as well, we will get to watch many new jodis on the big screen. Check out the list below...

Shraddha Kapoor - Ranbir Kapoor

Shraddha and Ranbir have already created a good buzz about Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with just a teaser. Their cute chemistry clearly grabbed everyone’s attention and now moviegoers are eagerly waiting to see them on the big screen.

Varun Dhawan - Janhvi Kapoor

Varun's chemistry with Sara was not much appreciated by audiences in Coolie. No 1. Now, he has teamed up with Janhvi for Bawaal. So, let's see if they will be able to create some Bawaal in theatres or not.

Salman Khan - Pooja Hegde

Salman and Pooja will be seen together in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The two share a huge age gap, so it will be interesting to see what response their jodi will get.

Shah Rukh Khan - Nayanthara

South's Lady Superstar, Nayanthara, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Jawan which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Moviegoers are excited to watch them on the big screen together.

Prabhas - Kriti Sanon

Adipurush might have not created a great pre-release buzz, but Prabhas and Kriti's rumoured relationship made it to the headlines multiple times. Kriti also cleared that the rumours are false, but the audience is now excited to watch them together in the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana - Ananya Panday

Dream Girl 2 is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Ayushmann returns to the sequel and Ananya Panday has been roped in to star opposite him. Let's wait and watch what response their jodi will get.

Shah Rukh Khan - Taapsee Pannu

Last on the list we have Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. Clearly, Dunki is one of the biggest films of Taapsee's career as she gets a chance to romance SRK in it. The audience is excited to watch them on the big screen together.

