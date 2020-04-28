This new picture of Rakul Preet gives us hope to carry on

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. In 2014, she made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan. She has been a part of commercially successful Telugu films like Venkatadri Express (2013), Current Theega (2014), Loukyam (2014), and many more.

Her recent Hindi projects include De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan.

The actress is known for her cuteness and dance moves, and has a huge fan following in the South as well as in Bollywood. She is extremely focused on fitness.

During the present lockdown, we are all practicing self-isolation and social distancing. While some of us are eating way more junk than usual, we have seen the actress engaging in many activities like cooking and working out.

She is now back with another amazing post, and this time, she is all set to give us all a ray of hope in this difficult time with a beautiful sunkissed picture.

Have a look.

Sharing this picture on her Instagram handle, the actress said, 'The wings of hope carry us, soaring high above the driving winds of life! If you see darkness in this quarantine period fill it with your internal sunshine #lockdowndiaries # stayhomestaysafe #hope # positivity'.

In this picture, the diva looks stunning in a black top while sharing this beautiful thought with us.

Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.