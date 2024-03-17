New Promo released for "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar": A Cinematic Exploration of Ideological Clashes in India's Freedom Struggle

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

MUMBAI: The makers of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar recently launched their New Promo Video, The Clash Of Ideologies marks a significant milestone in the promotion of the film, offering audiences a glimpse into the riveting clash of ideologies depicted on screen. Mahatma Gandhi, renowned for his advocacy of non-violent resistance, is juxtaposed against Veer Savarkar, who championed armed revolutions as the catalyst for India's freedom. The promo captures the essence of their differing philosophies, symbolizing the diversity of approaches embraced during India's struggle for independence

In the promo, Mahatma Gandhi claims that "Ram Rajya" was achieved through non-violent sacrifices and civil disobedience. Whilst Veer Savarkar states that achieving “Ram Rajya” was only possible by defeating the Ravana, therefore he claims that armed revolutions were instrumental in liberating India from colonial rule. 

https://youtu.be/PTU8rU4rmQw?si=XAIsUJQaDdwnM6Xt

"Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" meticulously examines these conflicting ideologies, offering viewers a deeper understanding of the complexities inherent in India's freedom movement.

“Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" hits theaters Worldwide on March 22, 2024, inviting audiences to witness the clash of ideologies that shaped a nation's destiny.

The biopic-epic "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" is poised to make its cinematic debut worldwide on March 22nd, 2024, a day preceding Martyr’s Day, paying homage to the valiant heroes who sacrificed their lives for India's independence. Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Yogesh Rahar and Randeep Hooda, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty, the film features an ensemble cast including Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial. It will be released in Hindi and Marathi languages on March 22, 2024.

