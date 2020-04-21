This new video of Khushi Kapoor’s transition is amazing

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak and won the hearts of the nation with her cuteness and acting skills.

The actress garnered a huge fan base for herself in a small span of time.

Her sister Khushi Kapoor is also the talk of the town and makes headlines frequently. She is known for her cute looks and the bond she shares with her sister.

Khushi was last seen in a hilarious video where she was seen giving a reaction to stealing her sister’s outfit. In no time, the video went viral.

Now, a new video of the actress is floating around where we see her amazing transition.

Have a look.

In this video, we see a simple Khushi with her cute looks, and as the music plays, we see her stylish side. Both looks are stunning.

We are eagerly waiting for her next video.

Share your views on the video in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.