Newlywed Rakul Preet shares gorgeous new unseen pictures from her ‘Fairytale wedding’

MUMBAI :Rakul and Jackky are one of the sweetest and hottest couples in B-town. The duo make heads turn whenever they make an appearance together. After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani finally tied the knot on February 21, 2024. The couple tied the knot in Goa at the ITC Grand.

Rakul has now shared some unseen stunning pictures from her wedding and captioned it, “We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and Thankyouuuu @taruntahiliani for making that a reality .. you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits .. love and only love for you and your team special mention to mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families.”

Previously, Rakul and Jackky shared some lovely pictures themselves and captioned it, “Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni." In the comments section, Bhumi dropped a comment that read, "The most beautiful 3 days.”

On the work front, Jackky is busy with the Akshay KUmar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as a producer while Rakul has several projects in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual movies like Indian 2, Ayalaan amongst many others. She also has S Mere Husband Ki Biwi starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn and was last seen in Chhatriwali, which was released on OTT.

