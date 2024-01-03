Newlywed Rakul preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani reach Golden Temple to seek blessings

the fans got what they were waiting for the most as the couple finally got married and posted their wedding picture on Instagram, making it all official. Now the couple is happily married and posted pictures from their first trip
MUMBAI: Rakul and Jackky are one of the most celebrated couples and are loved whenever they are spotted at an event together. The fans were stuck on the screen as they were eagerly waiting for updates from the wedding and pre-wedding of this beautiful newlywed couple.

We updated the fans when Rakul was spotted shopping and then entering Jackky’s house for Pre-wedding celebrations. The fans loved her different looks and could not wait to get more updates. We saw the couple and their guests slowly landing over Goa.

Also read - Sibling love! Rakul Preet Singh congratulates brother Aman Preet Singh for the launch of his film 'Jennifer'

The fans got to see the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony visuals and also got to know that the couple is going to have two weddings. We got to see many guests like Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra, Bhumi Pednekar and so many more who came to the wedding.

Later, the fans got what they were waiting for the most as the couple finally got married and posted their wedding picture on Instagram, making it all official. Now the couple is happily married and posted pictures from their first trip to Golden Temple after wedding as they reached there to take blessings.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Jackky is busy with the Akshay KUmar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as a producer while Rakul has several projects in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual movies. She also has ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar and then ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ with Ajay Devgn.

Also read - Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Couple to have two weddings in Goa? Here's why

What do you think about this newlywed couple? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

