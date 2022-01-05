Nice! Take a look at these celeb kids who have chosen an alternate career other than acting

MUMBAI: With one, or both of your parents established well in the film industry, it is natural to want to pick acting as your profession. Well, that is not true for everyone. Here is a list of star kids who chose completely different career paths that had little to nothing in common with the entertainment industry.

Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba is now an actor but before that, she exclusively ran a fashion house named House of Masaba. She continues to design clothes for her label and is very good at it.

Daughter of Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima has nothing to do with Bollywood. She designs jewellery for her label ‘R’ Jewelry.

Daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Shweta is a novelist and a columnist. She has written a book named Paradise Towers and has also been featured in Vogue as a contributor. Shweta launched her clothes company MXS in 2018 but has stayed away from the entertainment industry except for a few modeling gigs.

Daughter of Boney Kapoor, Anushka worked for Google before joining HRX, Hrithik Roshan's apparel brand as the operations manager.

Son of R Madhavan, Vedaant is a multiple medal-winning swimmer who may just be one of India's biggest hopes in the sport in the coming future. He recently won gold in the 800m freestyle event at the Danish Open swimming meet.

Daughter of Sharmila Tagore, Saba Ali Khan is a jewellery designer who is also the chief trustee of Auqaf-e-Shahi, which is the royal trust of Bhopal.

Son of Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt, Rahul is a fitness trainer by profession and a rather successful one at that. He trained Aamir Khan for his role in Dangal, and we all know how that turned out.

Daughter of Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma, Trishala is a law graduate and entrepreneur. She is the founder of the company DreamTresses Hair Extensions based out of New York.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's son Agni Dev is a cricketer by profession. He has represented Mumbai in many competitions, including the Cooch Behar Trophy. He was also the captain of Mumbai Colts in Vinoo Mankad ODI tournament. 

Latest Video