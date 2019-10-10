News

Nick Jonas gives thumbs up to Priyanka's 'The Sky Is Pink'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Oct 2019 01:20 PM

MUMBAI: American pop star Nick Jonas has shared a special post to congratulate his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra on her upcoming project "The Sky Is Pink", saying the film touched his heart in many ways.

"This film touched my heart in so many ways. The story is bold and beautiful, and told perfectly by this incredible cast and by Shonali Bose's direction. Priyanka Chopra, I am so proud of your work as both an actor and producer in this film," Nick wrote on his Instagram, as he shared a poster of the film.

"You made me smile, laugh and cry and I know you are going to impact so many people's lives with this film. I love you so much. Congrats to the entire 'The Sky Is Pink' cast, crew and creative team. You should be very proud. Everyone make sure to go see this movie," he added.

Chopra responded to the post with her own loving words.

"Thank you my jaan," she wrote.

"The Sky Is Pink" is about a couple that loses their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immune disease. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It is slated to release on October 11.

IANS

Tags > Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, The Sky Is Pink,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
10 Oct 2019 03:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Prince Narula to Pooja Banerjee; celebrities who rose to fame post MTV Roadies
Prince Narula to Pooja Banerjee; celebrities who... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
10 Oct 2019 02:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I have been in an 'Open Relationship' - Mallika Dua
I have been in an 'Open Relationship... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days