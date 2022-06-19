'Nikamma' director finds producing films more daunting

Filmmaker Sabbir Khan, who currently awaits the release of his upcoming film 'Nikamma', has revealed to IANS what is more daunting in the movie business -- producing or directing a film.

movie_image: 
Sabbir

"Directing comes naturally to me. I enjoy it. Producing is daunting because there is a little more responsibility that I have to take, which I might not have to take as a director," he said.

Sabbir added: "As a director I can fight on the set on the given day that every shot is correct, every artiste's performance is correct.

"As a producer, the job never ends. Are they (audience) happy going back home, is the film well-received as i thought. Am I fighting for the right posters, theatres? It never ends. That job doesn't end."

Based on the Telugu film 'Middle Class Abbayi', the film 'Nikamma' is directed by Sabbir Khan, and also stars Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani, Samir Soni and Abhimanyu Singh among others.

'Nikamma' releases in theatres on June 17.

