Nita Ambani's future daughter-in-law, Radhika, adorns red Sabyasachi 'Kurta-Patiala' for 'Anna Seva' program

Before that, on February 28, 2024, an Anna Seva program marked the beginning of the Ambani and Merchant families' opulent pre-wedding celebration, which would last through April 2024. Our attention was drawn to the bride-to-be's appearance at the Anna Seva event during the event. For those who don't know, Radhika is a true fashionista, and we lust over every picture she wears in public.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 11:38
Nita Ambani

MUMBAI: After getting married in July 2024, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are ready to start their eternal adventure together. Before that, on February 28, 2024, an Anna Seva program marked the beginning of the Ambani and Merchant families' opulent pre-wedding celebration, which would last through April 2024. Our attention was drawn to the bride-to-be's appearance at the Anna Seva event during the event. For those who don't know, Radhika is a true fashionista, and we lust over every picture she wears in public.

(Also read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Shah Rukh Khan to charge THIS whopping amount for performing at the pre-wedding festivities )

Radhika Merchant wore a crimson kurta-patiala combo from Sabyasachi Mukherjee's 'Heritage Bridal' collection, the master designer, for the Anna Seva program held in Jamnagar. Her kurta had a front section with distinctive gota patti embroidery and sleeves and a border at the bottom. Furthermore, there were butis all over the kurta. Radhika accessorized her kurta with an embroidered orange-hued dupatta and a simple red-hued patiala.

Red bindi and nude lips were the only delicate makeup touches Radhika added to her ensemble. She exuded a bridesmaid glow, her hair left loose. Kundan jewelry accented Radhika's outfit for the day, such as a statement ring, bangles, and jhoomar earrings.

Previously, Radhika dazzled in a pastel blue lehenga from Anamika Khanna's collection for her Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony, which honors the creation of the first wedding invitation, known as Kankotri. She accessorized her lehenga with a tulle dupatta and a flowery pink choli with a scalloped border. Radhika's whole ensemble included white threadwork, which gave it more flair. However, Radhika kept her makeup simple and accessorized her outfit with a three-layered necklace, matching earrings, a maang teeka, and a diamond bracelet.

(Also read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Aishwarya Rai-Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan likely to be part of the pre-wedding festivities)

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Nita Ambani's future daughter-in-law, Radhika, adorns red Sabyasachi 'Kurta-Patiala' for 'Anna Seva' program
