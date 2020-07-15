Nivedita Basu on being the jury member of Lockdown Film Festival, and making space for new talent

MUMBAI : Indian television producer, Nivedita Basu, who’s the jury member for Carrot Film’s Lockdown Film Festival, which is being streamed on NFDC’s OTT platform, Cinemas of India, opens up about making space for new talents in the industry, and more. The festival offers a platform for upcoming filmmakers to showcase their talent. All the short films have been made during the lockdown, with limited resources.

Talking about the unique lockdown film festival, Nivedita says, “I'm really thankful to Carrot films for making me a part of the lockdown film festival. And I think it was pretty evident that no one wanted to stop because of the lockdown. And having a push from the NFDC is like a cherry on the top. And I am so happy that the tie-up happened and they got such a great platform. This is just the beginning and I think the kind of a jury who was there who are going to watch the film is going to make a huge difference to the creators. And I wish them all the best!”

She further adds, “I have come from the school of Balaji Telefilms where Ekta (Kapoor) played the pioneer in launching the fresh talents in the industry whether in front of the camera or behind the camera. There is always a space for new talents and we will definitely collaborate with new talent for our upcoming projects.” The festival has given aspiring filmmakers a fresh ray of hope, and new enthusiasm to create content even during the lockdown.