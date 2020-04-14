Nora Fatehi proves that she is the dancing queen of Bollywood

MUMBAI: After making her debut in the movie Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, actress Nora Fatehi went to win many hearts all over the world with her acting skills and hot and sizzling dance moves.

She shot to fame with the item song Dilbar in Satyamev Jayate and soon became the queen of dance numbers.

She has delivered several hits. We have seen her grooving her body in Kamariya from Stree and her sexy dance moves in the Saki Saki remake.

Her recent song Garmi was a massive hit and was a chartbuster for a long time. Her signature step became very famous.

The actress has a passion and love for dance.

During the lockdown, celebrities are engaging in housework and hobbies like singing and painting. Nora was recently seen showing off her dance moves.

This video shows us what a flawless dancer she is. We really miss Nora on the big screen and are waiting for her next amazing dance number.

