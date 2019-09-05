News

Nora Fatehi is a sizzling Barbie in new pic

MUMBAI: Bollywood superdancer Nora Fatehi has set the mercury soaring once again, this time with a new picture where she transforms into a sizzling red-hot Barbie.

In her latest image on Instagram, the actress is seen in a bright red tank top, a red cap captioned 'lifeguard', and a bubblegum pink wig. The ensemble makes her look like a stunning Barbie doll.

'Are you guys ready for Noriana's hot girl summer?' she captioned the pic.

Currently, Nora is enjoying the success of her latest music video 'Pachtaoge' opposite Vicky Kaushal and sung by Arijit Singh. Her new dance number, 'O saki saki,' in Batla House has also been a rage.
 

