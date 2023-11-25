Nostalgic! Kal Ho Naa Ho completes 20 years and the fans are going nostalgic with THIS post from Dharma Production, check it out

Now, the fans have gone nostalgic and emotional as the movie has just completed 20 years. The audience have showered their immense love for the movie over these years and they have all become emotional while some of them cannot even believe that it’s been 20 years already.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 15:21
movie_image: 
Kal Ho Naa Ho

MUMBAI:Dharma Productions have given us some very memorable movies like Dostana, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Wake Up Sid, Student of the Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States, Hasee Toh Phasee, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Ungli, Kapoor & Sons, Dear Zindagi and many more.

A lot of Shah Rukh Khan movies are still loved by the audiences and one of the movies which is loved and recalled in many conversations is Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho. The movie was a unique and emotional love story and the movie was directed by Nikhil Advani.

Also read - Whoa! Amitabh Bachchan gifts his 50 crore Bungalow to daughter Shweta Nanda, here are other luxurious properties owned by Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek and the family

In the movie, Preity Zinta played the character of Naina Catherine Kapur, Shah Rukh Khan played the character of Aman Mathur while Saif Ali Khan played the character of Rohit Patel. According to the summary of the plot, the movie is a love triangle where Naina falls in love with Aman but a secret prevents him from revealing his feelings to her and he plans to set up Naina with Rohit who is her best friend.

Now, the fans have gone nostalgic and emotional as the movie has just completed 20 years. Be it the sound of heartbeat or the music that starts after, be it Aman’s last run to meet Naina where reveals he reveals his feelings and his condition to her, or be it the light hearted scenes between Rohit and Aman and the unforgettable ‘Kantaben scene’, the audience have showered their immense love for the movie over these years and they have all become emotional while some of them cannot even believe that it’s been 20 years already.

Here’s a post from Dharma Productions, take a look:

The fans of the movie have really gone back 20 years after seeing this post.

Also read -Must Read! While Animal gets an ‘A’ certificate, here are top 5 ‘A’ rated movies, check it out

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Kal Ho Naa Ho SRK Shah Rukh Khan Saif Ali Khan Preity Zinta Jaya Bachchan Karan Johar Nikhil Advani Dharma Productions Yash Johar KHNH Movie News Hindi movies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 15:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Announcement! Teaser date announced for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to be seen in an upcoming action thriller titled ‘Fighter’...
Wow! Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra feels she has proven herself enough; Says ‘Now I need big roles and spotlight’
MUMBAI: Ridhi Dogra's career as an actor has been really exciting. She has acted in a number of television shows and...
Shocking! The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma finally reacts to rumours of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's house; Says 'Let people keep guessing'
MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput previously lived in the Mont Blanc Apartments in Mumbai, and it has been claimed...
Aww…Siddharth Nigam shares an artwork gifted by fans; says ‘It truly captures the essence of my journey, will announce new projects soon’
MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most loved actors on television today.While he has impressed the television...
Must Read: Rapid fire with Bigg Boss 17 contestant Naved Sole!
MUMBAI:Bigg Boss is one of the most loved shows on television today.Currently in its 17th season, the reality show...
Maan Singh gets Surya Pratap intoxicated; will he find out Dhruv’s truth in Dhruv Tara?
MUMBAI: Dhruv Tara airs on Sony SAB and is one of the most entertaining shows on television.The show revolves around...
Recent Stories
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone
Announcement! Teaser date announced for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, check out the deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone
Announcement! Teaser date announced for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, check out the deets inside
Ridhi
Wow! Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra feels she has proven herself enough; Says ‘Now I need big roles and spotlight’
Adah Sharma
Shocking! The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma finally reacts to rumours of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's house; Says 'Let people keep guessing'
Rani
Fascinating! Rani Mukerji all set to reprise her determined cop role in Mardaani 3 with filming to commence next year; Here's the details!
Karisma Kapoor
OMG! Karisma Kapoor gets emotional after ‘Indian Idol' contestant pays tribute to her grandfather, Raj Kapoor; Says ‘Jo bhi hum hain aaj is thanks to this great man…’
animal
Really! Bobby Deol gave up sweets for 4 months to achieve his look in Animal, actor’s trainer aimed to make his body look broader than Ranbir Kapoor