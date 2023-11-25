Nostalgic! Kal Ho Naa Ho completes 20 years and the fans are going nostalgic with THIS post from Dharma Production, check it out

MUMBAI:Dharma Productions have given us some very memorable movies like Dostana, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Wake Up Sid, Student of the Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States, Hasee Toh Phasee, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Ungli, Kapoor & Sons, Dear Zindagi and many more.

A lot of Shah Rukh Khan movies are still loved by the audiences and one of the movies which is loved and recalled in many conversations is Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho. The movie was a unique and emotional love story and the movie was directed by Nikhil Advani.

Also read - Whoa! Amitabh Bachchan gifts his 50 crore Bungalow to daughter Shweta Nanda, here are other luxurious properties owned by Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek and the family

In the movie, Preity Zinta played the character of Naina Catherine Kapur, Shah Rukh Khan played the character of Aman Mathur while Saif Ali Khan played the character of Rohit Patel. According to the summary of the plot, the movie is a love triangle where Naina falls in love with Aman but a secret prevents him from revealing his feelings to her and he plans to set up Naina with Rohit who is her best friend.

Now, the fans have gone nostalgic and emotional as the movie has just completed 20 years. Be it the sound of heartbeat or the music that starts after, be it Aman’s last run to meet Naina where reveals he reveals his feelings and his condition to her, or be it the light hearted scenes between Rohit and Aman and the unforgettable ‘Kantaben scene’, the audience have showered their immense love for the movie over these years and they have all become emotional while some of them cannot even believe that it’s been 20 years already.

Here’s a post from Dharma Productions, take a look:

The fans of the movie have really gone back 20 years after seeing this post.

Also read -Must Read! While Animal gets an ‘A’ certificate, here are top 5 ‘A’ rated movies, check it out

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.