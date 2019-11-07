Not Kiara Advani but Tara Sutaria was the first choice to play Preeti in Kabir Singh

News

MUMBAI: Kabir Singh is one of the biggest hits of this year, and it’s on the second position of the highest grosser collections of the year 2019. The movie was critically acclaimed and was applauded by the audience also.  The film collected a worldwide gross collection of Rs. 379.02 cr. Kabir Singh is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019.

Shahid was loved as Kabir Singh and it is considered to be one of his best performances.  Kiara who played the female lead in the movie, was not the original choice to play the role.  The role of Preeti was offered to Tara Sutaria but the young actress couldn’t do the role as she had date issues.

Tara in her recent interview said that the dates couldn’t work out, as she has a shoot quite a lot for Student of the year 2 and since her commitment was with SOTY 2 she had to led go of Kabir Singh.

Well we can on say that it was Kiara’s gain and Tara loss, and Kiara did justice to the role of Preeti. 

