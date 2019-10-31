News

Not Priety Zinta but Kajol was the first choice for Veer Zara

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Oct 2019 07:45 PM

Veer – Zara is one of the most successful films of Bollywood. The movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Priety Zinta, and Rani Mukerjee was a massive hit at the box office, and it’s a cult movie of its time. The movie was helmed by Yash Chopra and had won several awards.

The iconic on-screen jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is loved by the audience, and everyone waits to see them on the big screen. Even Veer – Zara was offered to the couple where Shah Rukh Khan accepted the offer and Kajol couldn’t take it owing to family commitments.

Well, no offence to Priety Zinta who nailed the character of Zara.

Veer – Zara released in the year 2004 and was the highest grossing film. It won a lot of awards including the Best Director and Best Actor award.

Tags > Shah Rukh Khan, Priety Zinta, Rani Mukerjee, Veer–Zara,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Arjun Bijlani's birthday celebration

Arjun Bijlani's birthday celebration
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
31 Oct 2019 04:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Abeer and Mishti to get engaged in YRHPK
Abeer and Mishti to get engaged in YRHPK | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Karan Johar
Karan Johar

past seven days