Not Priety Zinta but Kajol was the first choice for Veer Zara

Veer – Zara is one of the most successful films of Bollywood. The movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Priety Zinta, and Rani Mukerjee was a massive hit at the box office, and it’s a cult movie of its time. The movie was helmed by Yash Chopra and had won several awards.

The iconic on-screen jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is loved by the audience, and everyone waits to see them on the big screen. Even Veer – Zara was offered to the couple where Shah Rukh Khan accepted the offer and Kajol couldn’t take it owing to family commitments.

Well, no offence to Priety Zinta who nailed the character of Zara.

Veer – Zara released in the year 2004 and was the highest grossing film. It won a lot of awards including the Best Director and Best Actor award.