Nothing more beautiful than a film that connects people: Fatima Sana Shaikh on 'Modern Love: Mumbai'

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is enjoying the appreciation she has been receiving from the audience for her performance in 'Raat Rani' from the anthology series 'Modern Love: Mumbai'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 15:30
movie_image: 
fatima

MUMBAI : Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is enjoying the appreciation she has been receiving from the audience for her performance in 'Raat Rani' from the anthology series 'Modern Love: Mumbai'.

The actress has given a realistic performance that is being noticed by viewers and critics.

Fatima in 'Raat Rani' plays the character of an open-hearted, flamboyant girl Laali, who is heartbroken because of her partner's betrayal but then emerges as a self-loving girl.

"I am very happy to see that the audience is connecting with the character and its even more special because now people are reaching out to me and sharing their stories and telling that Laali has inspired them to cross the flyover and there is nothing more beautiful than a film that connects people and inspires people and I am just humbled by everybody's love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from 'Modern Love: Mumbai', Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently gearing up for the release of 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Vicky Kaushal and 'Dhak Dhak', with Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi.

SOURCE : IANS 


 

Fatima Sana Shaikh Raat Rani Modern Love: Mumbai Ratna Pathak Shah Dia Mirza Sanjana Sanghi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 15:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sonal Chauhan: There's a reason why 'F3' trailer doesn't show my character
MUMBAI: Sonal Chauhan plays a pivotal role in the upcoming 'F3' which she believes was intentionally kept aside in the...
Swastika Mukherjee motivated Plabita to push boundaries in 'Escaype Live'
MUMBAI: Actress Plabita Borthakur, who essays the role of Fetish Girl in the upcoming OTT series 'Escaype Live',...
Sambhabana Mohanty was very nervous shooting with Shabir Ahluwalia
MUMBAI: Actress Sambhabana Mohanty is seen playing the negative lead in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'. She...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Suspicious! Revati’s plan fails, Gopal doubts Revati’s intentions
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Salman's best wishes for social media thriller series 'Escaype Live'
MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently extended his best wishes to the team of social media thriller series...
Ayushman Khurrana shares the reason behind not composing songs anymore on The Kapil Sharma Show!
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show will be welcoming the team of 'Anek', Ayushmann Khurrana...
Recent Stories
Sonal Chauhan: There's a reason why 'F3' trailer doesn't show my character
Sonal Chauhan: There's a reason why 'F3' trailer doesn't show my character
Latest Video