Nothing more beautiful than a film that connects people: Fatima Sana Shaikh on 'Modern Love: Mumbai'

MUMBAI : Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is enjoying the appreciation she has been receiving from the audience for her performance in 'Raat Rani' from the anthology series 'Modern Love: Mumbai'.

The actress has given a realistic performance that is being noticed by viewers and critics.

Fatima in 'Raat Rani' plays the character of an open-hearted, flamboyant girl Laali, who is heartbroken because of her partner's betrayal but then emerges as a self-loving girl.

"I am very happy to see that the audience is connecting with the character and its even more special because now people are reaching out to me and sharing their stories and telling that Laali has inspired them to cross the flyover and there is nothing more beautiful than a film that connects people and inspires people and I am just humbled by everybody's love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from 'Modern Love: Mumbai', Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently gearing up for the release of 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Vicky Kaushal and 'Dhak Dhak', with Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi.

SOURCE : IANS



