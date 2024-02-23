"Now's my time to get some action in!" Kiara Advani Talks About her role in Don 3

MUMBAI : Renowned for her stellar performances and box office prowess, Talented Kiara Advani engaged in a candid conversation about her journey and experiences in the film industry.

Talking about taking up an action role in Don 3, the actress said, "I think it's a conscious decision, I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself, and this was one genre that I was longing to get myself into. And that's what's exciting, right? As an actor, you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe that that's who you are. There will be a tough prep for the film, but I've got time to do that.I'm very excited, I've never done an action movie so . Now's my time to get some action in!"

Kiara Advani's rise to stardom has been nothing short of remarkable. With a string of consecutive hits both in theaters and on OTT platforms, she has carved a niche for herself as a versatile and talented performer. From her breakout role in "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" to "Kabir Singh: to her recent successes in "Shershaah" "Jug Jug Jeeyo" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," Kiara has captivated audiences with her impeccable acting skills and on-screen presence.

As fans eagerly await Kiara's upcoming projects like "Game Changer" and other unannounced projects, her appearance at the 'Ideas of India' summit served as a testament to her enduring impact on Indian cinema.