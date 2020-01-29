NSUI seeks a ban on Salman Khan from entering Goa

MUMBAI: Recently, Dabang 3 star Salman Khan was seen snatching away a fan’s phone who tried to click a selfie with him. The video left all Salman fans in shock as the actor looked extremely angry on seeing a fan trying to click a selfie when he was walking out of the Goa airport. Salman had landed in Goa to shoot for his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. This incident of snatching a phone from a Goa airport staffer didn’t go down well with the student wing of Congress, National Students' Union of India (NSUI).



As per IANS, the NSUI demanded a complete ban on the actor from entering Goa till be issued a public apology for the violent incident of phone snatching. Not just NSUI, former MP and Goa BJP’s secretary, Narendra Sawaikar called out Khan for his ‘deplorable’ behaviour and tweeted the video on social media. He wrote, 'Being a celebrity, people & your fans will take selfies in public places. Your attitude & behaviour is most deplorable. You have to tender an unconditional public apology. @BeingSalmanKhan.'

Meanwhile, Goa NSUI President Ahraz Mulla sent a letter to Goa CM Pramod Sawant and mentioned that actors like Salman who have a bad track record should be barred from entering Goa completely owing to such violent incidents.

