News

Nupur Sanon goes unplugged with 'Filhall'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2020 12:30 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon had made her acting debut with the music video "Filhall". Now, the trained classical singer will unveil an unplugged version of "Filhall" in her own voice.

The video of the song, sung by B Praak, has crossed 600 million views-mark on YouTube. While its views are still growing, Nupur is set to bring out a version of the song in her voice along with a video to go with it.

"It's such a surreal feeling for me. I can't believe that the music video has done so well. I feel honoured to bring out an unplugged version of the song and I am grateful to everyone who has supported me in this. I feel happy to add to the journey of 'Filhall' in my own"way," Nupur said.

The makers of the song are already prepping to bring out a sequel. Nupur featured along with actor Akshay Kumar in the 2019 video.

Tags Nupur Sanon sister Kriti Sanon Filhall classical singer B Praak Akshay Kumar TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Cast of Ramayan reunite on The Kapil Sharma Show

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Mamta Sharma. Shaan, Sameeksha Sud, Bhavin...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here