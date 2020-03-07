Nupur Sanon goes unplugged with 'Filhall'

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon had made her acting debut with the music video "Filhall". Now, the trained classical singer will unveil an unplugged version of "Filhall" in her own voice.

The video of the song, sung by B Praak, has crossed 600 million views-mark on YouTube. While its views are still growing, Nupur is set to bring out a version of the song in her voice along with a video to go with it.

"It's such a surreal feeling for me. I can't believe that the music video has done so well. I feel honoured to bring out an unplugged version of the song and I am grateful to everyone who has supported me in this. I feel happy to add to the journey of 'Filhall' in my own"way," Nupur said.

The makers of the song are already prepping to bring out a sequel. Nupur featured along with actor Akshay Kumar in the 2019 video.