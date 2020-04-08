Nupur Sanon’s romantic poem is simply amazing!

MUMBAI: After making her debut in Telugu cinema with psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine, actress Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut in Sabbir Khan's action comedy Heropanti in 2014. She has since starred in the commercially successful action comedy Dilwale (2015), which ranks as her highest-grossing release and the romantic comedies Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Luka Chuppi (2019).

The actress has a massive fan following owing to her versatility and talent.

On the other hand, her sister Nupur Sanon was seen in a music video with Akshay Kumar titled Filhaal, which was a massive hit all over. The reprise version was launched a while ago and was sung by Nupur herself.

Recently, we spotted Nupur pampering Kriti after turning into her hair stylist.

During the quarantine period, the world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak by practicing social distancing and self-isolation. Nupur is doing something special that is also making her relive her childhood in a way. She used to love writing poetry and shayari as a child. Her first piece was loved by her followers. Have a look at her second poem below.

This is indeed a brilliant piece by her and proof of her hidden talent.

As per sources, Nupur will soon make her Bollywood debut along with Akshay Kumar in his newly announced movie Bell Bottom.

A source had revealed that Mrunal Thakur was being considered for the role, she was, in fact, never approached for the movie. Nupur has been finalized to play the role, which is said to be a significant one.

