Nushrratt, Sreenivas Bellamkonda to star in Hindi remake of Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi'

The upcoming action film 'Chatrapathi' will star actress Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead. The film is the Hindi remake of 'Chatrapathi' in which she has been paired opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda. The film also marks Bellamkonda's Hindi film debut.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 12:26
movie_image: 
Nushrratt, Sreenivas Bellamkonda

MUMBAI: The upcoming action film 'Chatrapathi' will star actress Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead. The film is the Hindi remake of 'Chatrapathi' in which she has been paired opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda. The film also marks Bellamkonda's Hindi film debut.

Talking about the role in 'Chatrapathi', the actress said, "I am excited, but I also have goosebumps. This is my first pan-India action drama, and I couldn't have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi. I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing co-star, Sreenivas."

Presented by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios 'Chatrapathi', directed by V.V. Vinayak and written by V. Vijayendra Prasad, the film is an official remake of S.S. Rajamouli's Prabhas-starrer with the same title. The film also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chabra in pivotal roles.

The film is set to release in India on May 12, 2023.

SOURCE: IANS

Chatrapathi Sreenivas Bellamkonda Nushrratt Bharuccha Bellamkonda Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios V.V. Vinayak V. Vijayendra Prasad S.S. Rajamouli Bhagyashree Sharad Kelkar Karan Singh Chabra Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 12:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI:Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari says, “I am going to start telling people that Shweta Tiwari is my younger sister”
MUMBAI: TV star Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer...
As 'KGF 2' celebrates one year, production house hints at 'Chapter 3'
MUMBAI: As the pan-India blockbuster from Sandalwood completed its first anniversary on Friday, the makers shared a...
Radhika Madan-starrer 'Sanaa' heads to New York Indian Film Festival
MUMBAI: The upcoming film 'Sanaa', which stars Radhika Madan, Soham Shah of 'Tumbbad' fame, Shikha Talsania, and Pooja...
Nushrratt, Sreenivas Bellamkonda to star in Hindi remake of Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi'
MUMBAI: The upcoming action film 'Chatrapathi' will star actress Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead. The film is...
Big B returns to host 'KBC' Season 15; registration from April 29
MUMBAI: The popular show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' with megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return with its 15th...
Recent Stories
Palak Tiwari
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari says, “I am going to start telling people that Shweta Tiwari is my younger sister”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Palak Tiwari
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari says, “I am going to start telling people that Shweta Tiwari is my younger sister”
KGF 2
As 'KGF 2' celebrates one year, production house hints at 'Chapter 3'
Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan-starrer 'Sanaa' heads to New York Indian Film Festival
Mufti Anas Saiyad
Really! Sana Khan’s husband Mufti Anas Saiyad reveals he used to call her ‘sister’ when he first met her
Manasvi Mamgai
Sexy! Action Jackson actress Manasvi Mamgai is too hot to handle in these pictures
Ileana D'cruz
Woah! Netizens ask Ileana D'cruz about her child's father; fans support her, "You can have a baby without marrying"