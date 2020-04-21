Oberoi Springs, home to many celebrities in Mumbai, sealed

MUMBAI: The famous building complex Oberoi Springs in Mumbai has been partially sealed as a 11-year-old daughter of a doctor staying in C-wing has tested positive for Covid-19.

The building houses Vicky Kaushal, Chitrangada Singh, Chahatt Khanna, Ahmed Khan, and Sapna Mukerji.

Oberoi Springs' Bollywood and TV Residents list also includes Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha, Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse, Krushna Abhishek-Kashmeera Shah, Ahmed Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Aanand L Rai, Arjan Bajwa, Vipul Shah, and Prabhu Deva.

So who's in C-wing? That list comprises of Chitrangada, Arjan Bajwa, Chahatt, Rahul-Mugdha, Vipul Shah and Prabhu Dheva.

It is the C-Wing that has been totally sealed. Bajwa, when contacted this morning, said, 'We are avoiding to go even till the lift. The rest of the wings- A and B- have also gone under strict quarantine.'

Were some residents jogging and some children playing in the complex in the recent past, we asked? 'Not at all. Oberoi Springs has been following the lockdown perfectly,' the actor replied.

Oberoi Springs will be under inconvenience now, but Bajwa and all other residents have taken it in the right spirit. "As it is, we still have 2 weeks to go before May 4 which is the date when the lockdown is expected to be lifted."

"I want that young girl who tested positive for Coronavirus to come back from the hospital, soon," Bajwa concluded.

Credits: SpotboyE