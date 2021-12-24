Oh Damn! Shah Rukh to Shahid: Extravagant and very EXPENSIVE homes of Bollywood stars!

MUMBAI: Bollywood is the home to some of the biggest Mega Stars in the world. The level of fandom and devotion of love these Bollywood stars get is unmatched to any level of fame celebrities get anywhere in the world. Top that with multilevel brand deals, endorsements, and personal investments and businesses, the amount of money they earn is staggering.

ALSO READ:It's HOT! Kiara Advani to Jacqueline Fernandez, actresses who have gone TOPLESS!

Even so, the Indian movie industry is known for its glamour and luxury. In order to live that extravagant life, Bollywood actors spend a lot of money. From their clothes to holidays to the houses they live in, everything is ever so prime and way damn expensive.

Here is a list of Bollywood stars with very Glamourous and not-so-humble abodes:

1. Shah Rukh Khan: Rs. 200 CroresThe King Khan of Bollywood is a figure known worldwide and earns a lot of money from his production house and his multiple brand endorsements. He bought his dream home ‘Mannat' in 2001 at a whopping Rs. 13 crores which is now valued at Rs. 200 crores.

2. Amitabh Bachchan: Rs. 120 crores

Big B has been greeting his fans from all over the world from his house, popularly known as Jalsa, for more than three decades. It is estimated that the house is worth between ₹100 and ₹120 crores. Even though Big B has four properties, he lives in Jalsa.

3. Akshay Kumar: Rs. 80 Crores

Twinkle Khanna and Khiladi of Bollywood own an Rs. 80 crore duplex in Prime Beach Juhu. The living room of the home features a mesmerizing pond. It has been decorated with influential feminist art and smart décor all designed by Twinkle Khanna. The house has a pure nature-based theme

4. John Abraham: Rs. 60 Crores.

Villa In The Sky is the name of the actor's penthouse. The actor's brother, Alan, designed the 60-crore home.

5. Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Rs. 100 crores

It costs 100 crores for the actor to live in her sea-facing house, Kinara. It is one of the most expensive houses in India. The actor has traveled across the world to pick antiques for her abode. She has also ensured that the abode is Feng Shui and Vastu-compliant.

6. Shahid Kapoor: Rs.56.6 Crores

The actor bought a swanky duplex worth 56 crores in Worli, Mumbai, last year.

The duplex is spread over the 42nd and 43rd floors of Tower B of the upscale Three Sixty West, which has luxury residences managed by The Ritz-Carlton.

Looking at these Swanky houses is definitely giving us Fomo!

For more Entertainment news, Stay Tuned To TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: SEXY ALERT! Katrina, Deepika, and Tara: These Bollywood Beauties are flaunting 'Sexy Back'!