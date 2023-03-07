Oh No! After Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif walks out of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara; THESE two actresses are top contenders

MUMBAI: We all know the craze and love Bollywood lovers have for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. So when Farhan Akhtar came forward with the idea of a female version, fans were elated. Unfortunately, the film has witnessed multiple delays due to the schedules of leading ladies Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. And seeing three three beauties of the film industry together would be nothing short of amazing, to say the least.

Also Read- Alia 'can't wait' as Farhan looks for location in Rajasthan for 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Unfortunately now there are many reports that Priyanka Chopra had walked out of the film. And now by the looks of it, Katrina Kaif has also decided to give this film a pass. There are many reports suggesting that Anushka Sharma and Kira Advani are the top contenders for the film. Now that the original cast is no longer a part of the film, fans are also not that excited. It is reported that Alia was not able to commit to 2024 and thus Priyanka decided to walk out and soon Katrina Kaif followed suit.

Priyanka, who is focusing on her international career as well as Citadel 2, wanted to begin shooting the film in 2024, but Alia’s schedule is packed with Ramayana and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra so she could not give any dates.

Netizens are now trolling Alia and giving their take on why the film is not happening. One netizen commented, “The only two people I wanted to see together onscreen, and now they’ve opted out” another wrote, “I suspect it to be Alia. Her mightier-than-thou attitude & her pregnancy had moved the dates anyway and has probably pissed them off both” Apparently Priyanka Chopra was the one who came up with the idea so one netizen commented on that saying, “That’s great. I hope this film stalls, can’t make a movie without the person who came up with it”

Also Read- Oops!'Jee Le Zaraa' delayed again, Farhan Akhtar shifts his focus to Aamir Khan Productions' next

One netizen took a dig at Alia and wrote, “jisko nikalna chahiye tha wohi nahi nikli lol”, another wrote, “Was so looking forward to this. Alia ko replace kar do, PC, and Kat were the essence of this project. Alia is replaceable.” One commented, “PC & Kat – such big hearted people.. They understood they would outshine Alia in the film.. So they opted out of it.” one wrote, “If pc has opted out is confirmed then surely Kat would too, her collaboration with pc was the only glue, and she would never do the project with Alia DP or Alia Bebo”, one gave a casting suggestion, “Deepika, Anushka and Alia?”

We hope that the OG cast of the film decides to come back, which will be a huge treat for the fans.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi