Oh no! Kareena Kapoor Khan trolled by netizens for putting on weight

MUMBAI: Kareena was born into an actor family, where her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and elder sister Karisma are artists. The actress made her acting debut with Refugee.

She received her first commercial success with 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' and later appeared in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham'. Her portrayal of a sex worker in 'Chameli' won her rave reviews. Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan and has changed her name to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

She was seen leaving a restaurant in what looked like gym clothes. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was trolled for her ‘weight gain’.

Have a look at a few comments.

She will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha, an upcoming comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan and screenplay written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures.

Credits: Bollywood Life