Oh no! Kim Sharma looks angry as she grabs a coffee with Leander Paes

MUMBAI: Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have been painting the town red with their love. They have been in a relationship since last year.

A restaurant-bar in Goa had shared pictures of them together. In one, they were seen enjoying a meal together and laughing, while in another, he hugged her from behind. After a while, they confirmed their relationship by sharing the same picture on their Instagram accounts.

Now a clip has emerged online where the couple can be seen outside a Bandra cafe. However, Kim was a bit unhappy with the paps who had surrounded them.

In the clip shared by a paparazzi account, Kim can be seen sporting a black t shirt and jeans while Leander is seen sporting a hoodie along with sneakers and shorts. The actress frowns at the cameramen.

As soon as the clip was shared, a number of fans started trying to decipher what did the Mohabbatein actress said. One person wrote, "She saying mad people I guess." Another person wrote, "I want to hear what she is saying," while a third commented, "Whyyy she's angry." One fan even went on to write, "How did he get so lucky?"

Meanwhile, she shared a few photos from a wedding she attended with Leander. While the two have been tightlipped about their relationship, their PDA moments say it all.

Have a look at the video.

Credits: Times Now