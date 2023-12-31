Oh No! Manoj Bajpayee recalls a noteworthy anecdote about his mom, Geeta Devi, Reveals asking for poison in her last days; Says ‘My mother was the alpha female…’

MUMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee is among the finest actors in Bollywood for his age. Having won a great deal of recognition and been part of some of the most unique but appreciated movies, the actor has made a name for himself in films, among many others, such as Fiza, Zubeida, Pinjar, Shool, Bandit Queen, and Satya. Ava is the daughter of Manoj's personal life and former actress Shabana Raza, to whom he is married.

Manoj Bajpayee said in an interview that he finds inspiration for his on-screen personas, which are strong but unconventional. The actor gave tribute to Geeta Devi, his mother, who was by any measure an alpha man. Remembering a noteworthy anecdote about her, the actor disclosed, “My mother was the alpha female. Even in her last days, she was so independent. She hated to be dependent on anyone. She was asking my sister to give her poison so that she could die because she hated the fact that she was dependent on her children. So, I am from that family. I am brought up with that conditioning.”

On December 12, 2022, Manoj Bajpayee sent an emotional message for his late mother, Geeta Devi, on Instagram. He talked about his mother's many sacrifices for her six children and their father, and he recalled her as an iron lady.

He continued, "That’s what I call her! A Mother of six children and wife to the most gentleman farmer! She protected her family from all the evil eyes and intentions of this unforgiving world and supported her husband in fulfilling every child’s needs while sacrificing her own dreams. She was an alpha woman who ruled her world with an unflinching eye! wish I could go back in time to see my mother grow into the amazing strong-headed individual that she was!"

Manoj Bajpayee talked about his wife and former actress Shabana Raza's responses to his embarrassing movies in an interview. He said that his wife is constantly angry and accuses him of doing a movie that she dislikes since he didn't show her the scripts before accepting the offer.

He stated, “Shabana has the complaint that I don’t share scripts with her. Because I like giving surprises to Shabana. I wait for the reaction and emotions that follow after surprising her. The biggest compliments and criticism I get are by Shabana. So whatever she feels after seeing the film should be first. So only I don’t share scripts and she complains a lot about it. There have been fights about the same.”

Apart from portraying strong, sometimes harsh characters in cinema, Manoj Bajpayee is also recognized for his humor and good sense of humor. Evidence of this was discovered in an earlier interview, in which he was questioned about rumours that he was worth Rs. 170 crores. On the other hand, the actor stated that it is difficult for him to make that type of money from the kind of performance he does. In addition, Manoj sarcastically stated that he hopes his producers will raise his fees in light of these reports.

