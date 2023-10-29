Oh No! Mouni Roy recalls a moment of fumbling while rehearsing for the first time with Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra; Says ‘Ayaan said Calm down, don’t get nervous’

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, an actor, had to deal with the wrath of the antagonist Junoon, played by Mouni Roy, in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva. She said that her first experience working with someone as experienced and successful as Shah Rukh was "out-of-body." Mohan had to be tortured by Junoon in order to obtain an astra, which he had. The actor shares her first meeting with Shah Rukh in an interview.

She said, “I have done television for nine years, I am very good with my lines and I memorise them quickly. I don’t think maine last time kab itna fumble kiya hoga. To mujhe kisi ne aake pucha ki aapki lines ready hai and maine bola ‘haan’. (I don’t remember the last time I fumbled so much. Someone asked me if my lines were ready and I said yes) I have gone on sets, first rehearsal, it’s such an out-of-body experience when you are standing next to Shah Rukh sir.”

The younger actor made it clear that her character required a powerful, threatening attitude; she was not allowed to appear weak in front of Shah Rukh's character. She mentioned, “I looked at him (Shah Rukh) and I just forgot what I had to say and it’s powerful. I can’t be a girl-next-door, stylised and all. You have to hold his gaze and go for it. So I was like ‘OK, I need to calm down’. So Ayaan came and said ‘calm down, don’t get nervous’. It takes that few an hour or two to get used to.”

In the first movie of the Brahmastra trilogy, Amitabh Bachchan played a crucial role alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in leading parts. Mouni responded when questioned about the power dynamics on the set with so many A-listers, “I don’t think that there is a power dynamic on a set.”

The actor most recently portrayed Nayanthara in Sultan of Delhi. She performs a cabaret song in the Milan Luthria-directed series. Mouni said that this is not how she works when asked if she was worried about the male gaze or whether it was appropriate or inappropriate.

'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension' by Arnab Ray is the inspiration for Mouni's web series, she stated, “Kabhi mere dimag mein chalta hi nahi hai ki gaze kaisa hai mere upar. Theek hai ki galat hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki lyrics mein kuch gadbadi hai, to shayad mein na karu. (I never think about the gaze. If it’s right or wrong. If there is something problematic in lyrics then I might not do it. ) It is always a very creative, thought-out choice. Also, I am working at that point in time. I want to do my work well.”

Mouni concluded, “I give a lot of my time to my rehearsals to be in that character. I am always part of the process of figuring out costumes, look and feel. So mere dimag mein ye chal raha hota hao uss waqt ki main apna kaam bohot ache se karu. Uske alava kuch nahi chalta hai. (So that was on my mind. At that time, I want to do my work well).”

