Oh no! Mumbai Police locks Ananya Panday's car for this reason

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, the daughter of Chunky Panday, made her acting debut in Student of the Year 2 in 2019, followed by a role in Pati Patni Aur Woh in the same year. She won the Award for Best Female Debut at the 65th Filmfare Awards.

After Gehraiyaan, it seems the actress has jumped on her next project as she is busy shooting for something in a studio in Mumbai. While she was busy with her work, her car, which was parked outside the studio, was locked by the Mumbai Police.

It was not a parking spot but was booked to keep studio equipment. According to the latest developments, the actress' security has resolved the matter with the cops and the car will be released in some time with a warning.

Meanwhile, Ananya is rumoured to be dating her 'Khaali Peeli' co-star Ishaan Khatter. The duo also rang in their New Year together in Rajasthan.

She had also been under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the the drugs-on-cruise case.

The actress recently featured in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa recently. The film had an OTT release and received mixed reactions.

