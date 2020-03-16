Oh NO! Netizens call Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan ‘Ghamandi’ and here is the reason

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies. While the 22-year-old is getting all the much-needed attention, the debutante is still new to the glitz and glamour of the industry. It looks like Suhana is getting freaked out watching the shutterbugs swarming at her for photographs.

As Suhana avoided the paparazzi's call, netizens were harsh to tag her as 'ghamandi' for throwing attitude. Take a look.

Suhana was spotted arriving for her dance rehearsals. She looked in a hurry as the paparazzi started clicking her photos. She rushed inside the building without posing for photographs. She was however brutally trolled by netizens who called her 'ghamandi' and even made fun for the way she looked.

Suhana has been having awkward encounters with paparazzi so far. It seems like she is going to take a bit more time to get used to the chaos. Earlier the star kid was shy to face the paparazzi when made her comfortable by saying that now there is nothing as she has her film coming up. They even insisted she remember their faces.

Suhana Khan will be seen in The Archies which has been adapted from the famous comic series of the same name. Set in the 1960s, The Archies is a musical drama that will premiere on Netflix.

