Oh no! Netizens troll Nora Fatehi after testing positive for covid-19

MUMBAI: As the number of COVID-19 cases are growing, several actors have tested positive. Nora Fatehi was the latest one to contract the virus. However, not many netizens reacted kindly to the information.

The Morrocan dancer-actress took to social media to announce that she has tested positive for the virus. Her announcement came after Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Bhoolani, and Rhea Kapoor tested positive.

The actress wrote, “Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid…It has honestly hit me real hard! I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under the doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe.”

Her spokesperson also issued a statement that read, “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for safety and regulations. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations.”

Soon after, netizens began to troll Nora Fatehi. One wrote on a famous paparrazi account, “SAB CELEB KO VIRUS HO RAHE KYA FAYDA ITNE HYGIENE RAKHNE KA?” while another user wrote, “Ab Guru ka kya hoga?” A third user commented, “WAHH AB TOH BATAO VACCINE LIYA TOH KYU ASAR NAHI KIYA??”

