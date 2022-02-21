Oh no! Pawan Kalyan narrowly escapes an injury as fan tries to hug him

MUMBAI: Pawan Kalyan was in Narasapuram for his Janasena Party related work. The actor had a narrow escape. He nearly slipped and fell off his car as a fan tried to hug him.

In a video on social media, Pawan is standing on the roof of his car and waving to people. A fan comes out of nowhere and tries to hug him, resulting in him losing his balance and falling on to the roof.He didn’t suffer any injuries.

Have a look.

This is not correct.!! Very disturbing.



A @PawanKalyan fan gone crazy at Narasapuram. #Janasena pic.twitter.com/RBRF1cqUoS — Suresh Kondi (@SureshKondi_) February 20, 2022

But many criticised the incident calling it ‘disturbing,' and noting that the actor could very easily have been seriously hurt. One fan wrote, “Oops. Lucky that he didn’t fall down or inside the car awkwardly (sic).”

Pawan Kalyan wears multiple hats. He is an actor, director, screenwriter, stunt coordinator, philanthropist, and politician. His films are predominantly in Telugu cinema. He is the younger brother of actor-politician Chiranjeevi. He made his debut in the 1996 film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. He starred in Tholi Prema in 1998, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu that year.

He is widely known for his philanthropic work. He founded a charitable trust called Common Man Protection Force, which was known to assist citizens who fall under EWS in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Credits: Hindustan Times