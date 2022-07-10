Oh No! Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in a controversy over a poster; an animation studio claims the design to be a duplication

Om Raut, the film’s creator then went on to say about the criticism that it wasn’t “meant for the little screen.” The film is said to be released on January 12, 2023 and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also read: 'Adipurush' teaser out; most precious film, says Prabhas

Recently, Prabhas starrer Adipurush’s teaser came to light and the fans were utterly amused by the film, the period looks of the cast and the grandiose VFX. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh among other talents.

Now, the film seems to have landed itself in a controversy as an animation firm claims that the Adipurush poster, where Prabhas is seen carrying a bow and an arrow is a duplication of their creation. When comparing the design of its own Shiva poster to the film’s poster, Vaanar Sena Studios said that the creators should’ve at least given credits.

Many collages were shared by Vaanarsena Studios’ social media where in the collages were comparing the Shiva poster and the Adipurush poster. One of the users commented, “Hello, the original artwork on the right is by the artist @markeviv Please mention the same in your post. Let it reach the makers so that the due credit is given to this incredible artist. This is so disappointing to know!”

Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing Lankesh in the movie and Kriti Sanon plays Janaki. The characters’ appearances have been criticized in the film and many celebrities have come out to voice their opinions.

Om Raut, the film’s creator then went on to say about the criticism that it wasn’t “meant for the little screen.” The film is said to be released on January 12, 2023 and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also read: Prabhas to do 'Ravan dahan' at Lav Kush Ramlila

