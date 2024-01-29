Oh no! Prachi Bansal Opens Up About the Challenges of Wearing Sita's Wedding Outfit

MUMBAI: In the epic portrayal of 'Shrimad Ramayan,' actress Prachi Bansal takes on the significant role of Sita, and the character's bridal look has become a highlight of the show. Prachi recently shared insights into the challenges and regal feelings associated with wearing Sita's wedding outfit.

The creative genius behind this iconic ensemble is none other than costume designer and stylist Shibapriya Sen. Renowned for her exceptional work in mythological and period drama shows, Shibapriya has once again demonstrated her mastery in capturing the rich cultural heritage and elegance of Indian brides.

Prachi, discussing her bridal look as Mata Sita, expressed how challenging it was to don the outfit but also how it made her feel truly regal. The ensemble, inspired by Rajasthani tradition, is a masterpiece that seamlessly blends regality with grace.

Also Read: Exclusive! “I have never done any mythological show, this is my first experience doing it; I was actually nervous and panicking", Prachi Bansal talks about her role of Goddess Ganga on Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap, her first mythological show and more

The bridal outfit is a visual symphony of warm hues – wine, maroon, red, and mustard – intricately woven into luxurious velvet fabric. Adorned with Zardozi and Gota Patti embroidery, the attire showcases the impeccable craftsmanship that breathes life into the character of Sita.

Adding a celestial touch to the ensemble is a 15-meter head trail with star patterns. The lehenga itself features a King and Queen design seated on an elephant, evoking a sense of royal grandeur. The jewellery, sourced from the heart of Jaipur, is made of pure brass and silver, with original stones for an authentic touch.

The layered ensemble includes a dupatta in Sita's hand, complementing the mesmerizing 15kg lehenga. The hand-made embroidery attests to the dedication and skill invested in creating this iconic bridal look, capturing the essence of Sita's grace and grandeur in the epic saga.

As 'Shrimad Ramayan' unfolds, Prachi Bansal's portrayal of Sita, adorned in this intricately designed bridal outfit, adds a touch of authenticity and visual splendour to the show.

Also Read: Unveiling The Majestic Bridal Look of Mata Sita in Sony Entertainment Television’s Divine Epic, Shrimad Ramayan

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Prokerala