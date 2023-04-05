Oh No! Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her botched nose surgery, “I went into a deep, deep depression”

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actress not only married a well-known international celebrity but has now entered the new phase of her life. The actress and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl in January this year. The child was born via surrogacy.

The Don actress had a ‘dark phase’ in her life when her nose surgery went wrong and she thought it would ruin her career forever. The actress went under the knife after winning the Miss World crown in 2000. She said that she had trouble breathing thus went to a doctor who found a polyp (tissue growth) and had suggested a surgery to get it removed from her nasal cavity. However during the surgery the doctor accidentally shaved off the bridge of her nose causing it to collapse thus completely changing her appearance. She was reportedly fired from three films due to this.

Priyanka stated, “This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression... it (her acting career) was over before it started. I was terrified of that, but he (her dad) was like, ‘I will be in the room with you”

Priyanka also thanked filmmaker Anil Sharma for believing in her. She said, “I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker (Anil Sharma) was very kind… He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part, but give it your all.’ And I did”

Previously too Priyanka spoke about her experience with cosmetic surgery. She revealed that a filmmaker had suggested she go through more procedures to enhance her looks in her memoir‘Unfinished’. She wrote, “He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt... If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed,’ and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment”

On the work front, Priyanka is currently seen in the international web series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video. She next has Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

