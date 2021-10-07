Oh No! Stylist Preetham Juhalker disables comments on his social media for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya on Saturday made it official about their separation. The couple said that they cherish their friendship, which was the foundation of their association of ten long years. The much-in-love couple were married for four years and people really idolised them as couple goals.

There are many reasons that are doing the rounds. One of the major issues as per media reports is that of incompatibility. It seems the couple could not agree on the issue of starting a family, which led to huge differences. Another reason that is being spoken of in hushed murmurs is that of infidelity.

According to The Times of India’s reports, Naga Chaitanya was upset with Samantha's friendship with Preetham Jukalker. He is her stylist and good friend. On the other hand, some portals said that Samantha Ruth Prabhu did not like his friendship with a couple of actresses. As his name is coming in various media articles, Preetham Jukalkar has disabled all comments on his social media handle. He had put up a cryptic post on his Insta stories of how cleverly people may cheat in a relationship but the truth always kind of catches up. Well!

It was also being said that Samantha Ruth Prabhu's career choices did not please Naga Chaitanya's family who wanted her to settle down with a kid. He was also trolled for his posts so we guess that could be why he decided to disable all the comments for a while now.

