Oh No! Thank You for Coming fame Shehnaaz Gill hospitalised; Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor compared her with Mumtaz to cheer up

MUMBAI: Actress Shehnaaz Gill worked in the Punjabi cinema business before beginning to stretch her wings in Bollywood. She worked with Karan Boolani on the erotic comedy film Thank You for Coming after making her Hindi film debut earlier this year with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. She became ill and needed to be hospitalized while she was basking in the popularity of the film. Rhea Kapoor, the director of her film, was seen stopping over to see how Shehnaaz was doing.

Actress Shehnaaz Gill promoted the October 6 theatrical premiere of her film Thank You for Coming with her girls. She did eat something while she was out and about that made her sick. She needed to be admitted to a Mumbai hospital since the infection was so serious. The Honsla Rakh actress previously held an Instagram Live to inform her followers of her health. The actress is seen on the hospital bed, covered in hospital clothes, in the now-viral footage.

She is heard stating, “Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. Guys, I’m fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha. Infection hui hai mujhey food infection. (Everyone’s time comes and goes. That has happened to me too. It will come again. Guys, I’m fine now. I wasn’t well. I had a sandwich and have a food infection.)”

Anil Kapoor, the actress' co-star and a veteran of Bollywood, remarked on the actress' Instagram Live update about her health. Kapoor wrote, He called her Mumtaz and cheered up. He wrote, “You are like Mumtaz… the next Mumtaz. Sab dekh rahe hai appreciate kar rahe hai (Everyone's watching and appreciating you).”

Shehnaaz Gill is currently being treated in the hospital for a food infection, and Rhea Kapoor, who is co-producing the movie Thank You for Coming with Ekta Kapoor, was seen leaving the hospital in a video. Rhea drove out from the event in her luxury car while sporting a navy blue coordinated outfit and an open hairstyle. In the comments section, Shehnaaz Gill's admirers showered her with love and wished for her quick recovery.

