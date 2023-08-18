Oh No! Zareen Khan hospitalized after being tested positive for Dengue; actress shares health update

The actress was recently hospitalized and gave a health update to her social media fans.
Zareen Khan

MUMBAI: Zareen Khan is a notable star in her own right. She made her debut with Salman Khan and also was a part of many Bollywood films like Aksar 2, 1921, Housefull 2, etc. What really grabbed people’s attention toward her initially was her uncanny resemblance to actress Katrina Kaif. The actress was recently hospitalized and gave a health update to her social media fans.

Also Read- Zareen Khan: Was told in our industry it's a perception that pretty girls can't act

Zareen recently took to her Instagram profile to let everyone know that she was diagnosed with Dengue. Sharing a picture of her hand with IV fluid pins to it and a glass of juice she wrote, “#RECOVERYMODE”

Cases of Malaria and Dengue which are caused by mosquito bites, are on the rise in Mumbai city. The Housefull actress asked fans to be careful. 

Speaking of her being compared to Katrina Kaif, Zareen had earlier said, “So when I entered this industry, I was literally like a lost child since I don't come from a filmy background so it made me feel really happy being compared to Katrina as I was her fan too and found her really pretty. But it backfired on my career as the people of this industry didn't give me a chance to prove my individuality.”

Also Read- Zareen Khan: I was told to put on weight for 'Veer'

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye

