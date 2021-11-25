Ohh… THIS is why Saif Ali Khan REPLACED Abhishek Bachchan in Bunty Aur Babli 2!

MUMBAI: While Bunty Aur Babli went on to become a superhit and the audience loved the chemistry between Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan, the second instalment has recently released and this time pairing with Rani is Saif Ali Khan.

Abhishek, who played a smart con in the film was reportedly approached for ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ as well. However, things didn’t work out between him and Aditya Chopra (the producer). And thus, Saif Ali Khan was brought on board.

Replacing a lead actor from his own film mostly creates controversies or comparisons. So, people were eager to know what Saif thinks about taking Abhishek’s place in the recently released film. In an interview with a leading daily, he said, “Honestly speaking, Adi called and said, ‘Things aren’t working out and we aren’t able to take the story forward with the original cast. Would you be interested in being a part of this film once they adjust the role.’ And I said yes because he is producing the movie and he knew what he wanted to do with the franchise and once they knew that they weren’t going one way, they took the other route. So it happens and I have a very pragmatic approach towards it.”

He also added that the only reason he said yes to the film was because he wanted to work with YRF.

