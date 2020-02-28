News

Old clip of Chris Hemsworth mouthing 'DDLJ' dialogue goes viral

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2020 01:30 AM

MUMBAI: An old video of Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, mouthing an evergreen dialogue of the 1995 Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol blockbuster "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", has resurfaced on social media and has gone viral.

The video was shared last year by Hemsworth's co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal from the set of their upcoming action film "Extraction", which was earlier titled as "Dhaka". It resurfaced when celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the clip on Instagram.

In the clip, Rudhraksh can be seen asking Hemsworth to repeat these famous lines after him: "Bade bade shehron mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain".

The video shared by Rudhraksh in 2019 is captioned: "And guys there you have it @chrishemsworth saying an Hindi dialogue... it is actually better than his Spanish. This is so cool guys... Loves his dialogue delivery and his smile. He just killed it... love you sir! Listen to it carefully."

Bhayani wrote: "@rudhrakshjaiswal1 is thrilled to work in Extraction with Chris Hemsworth in lead. Rudhraksh jaiswal is working in the movie called EXTRACTION, which was previously know as Dhaka. His experience working with Chris Hemsworth was dream come true. Movie is going to release on the 24th April on Netflix. He portrays the kidnapped kid who gets rescued by Chris Hemsworth. He plays a pivotal role in the movie."

 

Tags Hollywood Chris Hemsworth Shah Rukh Khan Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Rudhraksh Jaiswal TellyChakkar

